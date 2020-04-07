 Skip to Content

WI National Guard volunteer numbers in our area

4:47 pm 2020 Election, Top Stories, Wisconsin News

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, Wisconsin National Guard volunteers were at many polling places throughout our area.

After growing concerns over COVID-19, many polling places were short workers. That's where the National Guard stepped in to help.

Here's how it breaks down by county:

CountyWING Volunteers
Adams24
Ashland4
Barron14
Bayfield9
Brown132
Buffalo10
Burnett4
Calumet49
Chippewa32
Clark36
Columbia15
Crawford7
Dane249
Dodge17
Door8
Douglas12
Dunn23
Eau Claire78
Florence0
Fond Du Lac46
Forest6
Grant13
Green45
Green Lake7
Iowa27
Iron1
Jackson13
Jefferson45
Juneau36
Kenosha49
Kewaunee9
La Crosse54
Lafayette9
Langlade9
Lincoln14
Manitowoc23
Marathon53
Marinette15
Marquette31
Menominee1
Milwaukee264
Monroe40
Oconto12
Oneida18
Outagamie74
Ozaukee21
Pepin3
Pierce13
Polk13
Portage25
Price11
Racine50
Richland8
Rock31
Rusk6
Sauk34
Sawyer6
Shawano31
Sheboygan16
St. Croix29
Taylor9
Trempealeau52
Vernon18
Vilas2
Walworth31
Washburn9
Washington53
Waukesha102
Waupaca19
Waushara25
Winnebago82
Wood73

Courtney Terlecki

