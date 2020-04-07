WI National Guard volunteer numbers in our area
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, Wisconsin National Guard volunteers were at many polling places throughout our area.
After growing concerns over COVID-19, many polling places were short workers. That's where the National Guard stepped in to help.
Here's how it breaks down by county:
|County
|WING Volunteers
|Adams
|24
|Ashland
|4
|Barron
|14
|Bayfield
|9
|Brown
|132
|Buffalo
|10
|Burnett
|4
|Calumet
|49
|Chippewa
|32
|Clark
|36
|Columbia
|15
|Crawford
|7
|Dane
|249
|Dodge
|17
|Door
|8
|Douglas
|12
|Dunn
|23
|Eau Claire
|78
|Florence
|0
|Fond Du Lac
|46
|Forest
|6
|Grant
|13
|Green
|45
|Green Lake
|7
|Iowa
|27
|Iron
|1
|Jackson
|13
|Jefferson
|45
|Juneau
|36
|Kenosha
|49
|Kewaunee
|9
|La Crosse
|54
|Lafayette
|9
|Langlade
|9
|Lincoln
|14
|Manitowoc
|23
|Marathon
|53
|Marinette
|15
|Marquette
|31
|Menominee
|1
|Milwaukee
|264
|Monroe
|40
|Oconto
|12
|Oneida
|18
|Outagamie
|74
|Ozaukee
|21
|Pepin
|3
|Pierce
|13
|Polk
|13
|Portage
|25
|Price
|11
|Racine
|50
|Richland
|8
|Rock
|31
|Rusk
|6
|Sauk
|34
|Sawyer
|6
|Shawano
|31
|Sheboygan
|16
|St. Croix
|29
|Taylor
|9
|Trempealeau
|52
|Vernon
|18
|Vilas
|2
|Walworth
|31
|Washburn
|9
|Washington
|53
|Waukesha
|102
|Waupaca
|19
|Waushara
|25
|Winnebago
|82
|Wood
|73