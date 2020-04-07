Warmer weather allows for spring road work to start in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't putting road work to a halt, construction for the roads in Wausau have already started now that the weather is getting warmer.

"We moved over to our spring operations so a lot of sweeping out the sand and salt we put out this winter," said Eric Lindman the director of Public Works and Utilities in Wausau.

Their first project started in Kickbush Street and Cedar Street construction will start in a few weeks.

Now that practically everything is closed because of COVID-19 it's allowing crews to get more work down without any disruption.

"When we look at Kickbush and around the schools and stuff that does make it easier because kids aren't in school so there is not quite as much traffic deviation," Lindman said.

The city hopes construction on all their projects begin within the next month.