Students to receive free remote learning opportunities ahead of at-home AP exams in May

With the spread of COVID-19 shutting down schools across the nation, the College Board is offering free, remote learning opportunities.

In addition to that, for the first time ever, they will be offering at-home Advanced Placement (AP) testing for its 2019-20 exam in May.

That means that in preparation for the test, students will have access to free, live and on demand mobile-friendly AP review lessons from teachers across the country.

The exam itself will administered in a shorter, online version that can be taken in 45-minutes at home on students' device of choice.

Students without access to the internet or a device can contact the College Board to indicate their needs.

Online exams will be given May 11-22, 2020; make-up test dates will also be available for each subject.

Details about specific AP Exams, fees and cancellations, credit and placement, calculator policies, and more will be added and continually updated on the College Board website and shared via email, through online educator communities, and social media.

To learn more, visit: cb.org.