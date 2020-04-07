Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 10:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY…

At 1014 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westboro, or

17 miles north of Medford, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Rib Lake, Westboro, Camp Forest Spring and Wood Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…<50MPH