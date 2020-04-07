Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 10:17 AM CDT until TUE 11:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 1100 AM CDT.

* At 1017 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westboro, or

17 miles north of Medford, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

New Wood Wildlife Area around 1040 AM CDT.

Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp around 1050 AM CDT.

Merrill and Council Grounds State Park around 1055 AM CDT.

Dutch Corners around 1100 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gleason,

Dudley, Bill Cross Rapids Wildlife Area, Otis, Bloomville, Doering

and Irma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…<50MPH