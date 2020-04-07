SeniorSendoff: Spencer FFA Officers

Congratulations to the senior officers of the Spencer FFA.

Leo Rodriguez, Cortney Zimmerman, Shane Bauer and Zach Endreas have served together the past three years, but their friendship goes all the way back to kindergarten.

They've led the Agriscience Camp, Day on the Farm and many other community service activities.

All four have also received the highest state award someone in the FFA can receive: The State FFA Degree.

Congrats on great high school careers!