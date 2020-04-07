Preliminary voter turnout numbers not yet released, clerks say there was steady flow of voters

(WAOW) -- After a whirlwind of changes on Monday, the Wisconsin Spring election took place as planned on Tuesday, April 7.

But despite the changes and the global COVID-19 pandemic, clerks said there was a steady turnout of voters.

"Turnout seems to be on par, maybe a little bit slower. But it's been steady throughout the day from what I've heard from the municipal clerks," said Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen.

However, exact voter turnout numbers have not yet been released.

This election also saw a steep increase in absentee ballots requested.

And unlike other election days, results will not be announced immediately. Instead, you can expect final results from the spring election to be released on Monday, April 13.