Polls take extra precautions for spring election

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Polls in Wisconsin are open Tuesday for the spring election, and officials are taking extra precautions ensure the safety of everyone.

After attempts to delay voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts were shut down ensuring voters the chance to in-person vote on Tuesday.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood has directed polls to ensure a minimum number of people are in locations at once. As well, workers will wear masks and sneeze guards will separate them from voters.

And workers will also be asking families to vote separately.

"If families come with small children they are going to be asked to have one parent go in and vote, while the other one waits with the children. Just so we can keep a minimum number of people safely in the polling location," said Trueblood.

And officials say polls in Marathon County are fully staffed with the help of local National Guard members.

"So, they are your friends your neighbors, kids your kids went to highschool with. Who are going to be helping out at the polling places. They will not be in uniform, they will be in plain clothes," said Trueblood.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.