Poll worker and voter safety measures taken during in-person voting at area polling sites

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The masks and gloves were brought out by poll workers and voters at polling sites during Tuesday's election.

Ongoing concerns over COVID-19 have caused each polling site across the state to implement new measures to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers.

"It’s important to try to vote, even under these circumstances,” Co-Chief Inspector Sheryl Hemp said.

Washing stations were setup around the entrances of each polling location in Wausau. Poll workers wore gloves, masks, cleaned each individual booth often, and provided several hand-sanitizing opportunities to voters.

"I brought a mask just for me to protect myself because who knows if you’re a carrier,” Wausau resident Rachelle Hulderman said.

"It’s new times and we all have to deal with it," Wausau resident Laurie Michlig said. "I think it’s just important to stay safe. The more safety put in place makes the voter feel safe, and it’s very effective in there."

Another added element to polling sites were the implementation of shields, or sneeze guards to separate workers and voters.

"A lot more hand sanitizing in between and washing your hands," Hemp stated. "We have the sneeze guards between the voters and the poll workers. All of the voting stations are wiped down. The voter will put their ID forward, then step back from the poll worker so there’s a little more distance in coming and going in that process."

Voters also used a single pen throughout the voting process to then drop it off at the end. Pens were cleaned after each use.