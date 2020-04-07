Oneida County Health Department Is Seeking Donations of Hand-Sewn Masks

In an effort to aid in stopping the spread of COVID-19, the Oneida County Health Department is asking for people to donate hand-sewn masks.

The Center for Disease Control recommends that cloth face coverings should be worn in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

Wearing a mask will decrease the risk of giving or getting the virus, which is why the OCHD is asking for donations.

Their plan is to individually wrap each of the donated masks and give them to local areas of need.

Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM at the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) reception desk, located on the first floor of the ADRC and Health Department building located at 100 W Keenan St, near Trigs.

They do request that you put your donated masks in a sealed bag with an attached card that includes your name and mailing address.

If you would like to donate and are unable to drop off, please call Sherri between 11:30 AM and 4:30 PM at (715) 369 – 6111 to see if other arrangements can be made.