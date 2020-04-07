North Central Health Care reports no additional COVID-19 cases at nursing home

Wausau (WAOW) -- North Central Health Care says no one else at the Mount View Care Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes about a week after the organization said an employee at the nursing home tested positive after feeling ill at work.

NCHC says it's been 16 days since the employee was at work.

“Sixteen days have passed since the North Central Health Care employee who tested positive for Covid-19 was last at Mount View Care Center after developing symptoms while at work. Because of this employee’s faithful reporting of a change in health and the quick actions of our teams to respond and put additional healthcare precautions in place, there have been no additional employees who have tested positive for Covid-19, and additionally there are no residents, clients or patients who have tested positive for Covid-19. We see this as indication that our approach can be successful in containment of spread but we also remain realistic of the challenges this virus could bring in the days ahead. We are extremely proud of our team of committed employees across our entire organization who respond each day to the demands of their profession, while practicing healthcare precautions advised by our federal, state and local public health officials, our collective adherence in this regard remains a critical priority,” states Michael Loy, CEO of North Central Health Care.