Jury trial adjourned for Wausau murder suspect

Wausau (WAOW) -- The jury trial has been adjourned for Lee Franck.

He's accused of beating 77-year-old Lyle Leith to death in February of 2018.

Franck is charged with first degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend's father.

The jury trial was scheduled for May 27, 2020, however because of COVID-19 it has been adjourned.

March 22, the Wisconsin Supreme Court filed an order saying that jury trials needed to be rescheduled because having that many people in a room at one time poses a public health risk.