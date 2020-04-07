Gov. Evers releases statement on election

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- 7 a.m. Tuesday polls across the state opened in Wisconsin.

After weeks of controversy, the election is underway.

“Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in-person today, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls, and reporting on this election. Thank you for giving our state something to be proud of today. Please stay as safe as possible, Wisconsin," Governor Tony Evers said in a statement.