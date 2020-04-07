‘Flushable’ wet wipes aren’t really flushable

WAUSAU (WAOW)- With toilet paper hard to come by at some local stores, many are opting for so-called 'flushable' wet wipes.

However, officials are saying those are causing issues to sewage pipes.

They say just because they are labeled as 'flushable' does not mean they break down easily.

Wausau Waste Waters asks that you only flush down toilet paper.

"It could cause problems in the individual's sewer line, or it could clog up our sewer main and cause a problem for neighbors who will have raw sewage coming into their basement," said Dave Erickson, the Waste Water Superintendent for Wausau.

He suggests if you must use the wipes to discard them in the trash.