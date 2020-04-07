Drive-thru food pantry helps those in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ruby's Pantry and Thrive Church in Wausau teamed up for a food drive on Tuesday.

Ruby's Pantry usually organizes in person pick ups, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic changes had to be made.

Instead, a pop-up pantry drive-thru was held at Thrive Church on Grand Ave. Volunteers loaded groceries into car trunks in order to avoid contact and keep everyone safe.

Thrive Church Youth Pastor Brandon Wade said there's always a need for food pantries, but especially right now.

Another food drive will be held at the church in late April. You can contact the church if you'd like to help out.