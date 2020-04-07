Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties. In
Minnesota, Wabasha County.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&