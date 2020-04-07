Community comes together to celebrate four year old’s birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- Lately celebrating birthdays has meant smaller celebrations, but that didn't stop people from Grand Rapids celebrating a little girls fourth birthday.

Members of the town's fire and police department along with 95.5 WIFC and many other people, drove past Mackenzie Dolph's house, some in decorated cars while honking their horns.

Her mom tells News 9, there were more than 30 cars tonight helping her daughter celebrate her birthday.