Being prepared: Scouts move Scouting for Food project online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Starting April 15, the Scouts will begin their, Scouting for Food project, but this year's project will look a little different.

To ensure Scouts remain safe, the annual Scouting for Food project will be moving to an online cash donation format.

But don't worry, 100% of the funds will still remain in your community.

The donations will be sorted and dispersed by zip code in order to support one of 35 food banks across North Central Wisconsin.

The scouts are encouraging people, now more than ever, to donate claiming that just $1 dollar can buy 10 meals in Wisconsin.

You can donate by texting “give food” to 844-615-4269 or visiting www.samoset.org/SFF

The project will run April 15 - April 30.