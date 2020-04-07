April showers today

Today: Mild with a 70% chance of scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon. Some sun developing later in the day.

High: 61 Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NW late

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 37 Wind: Variable around 5

Wednesday: Some sunshine during the morning, then a chance of light showers around midday and early afternoon, mainly around Wausau and farther south.

High: 56 Wind: West-Northwest around 5, becoming breezy later

Mild temps and a few rumbles of thunder will make it feel like Spring today. A cold northwest wind will make it feel a bit more like Winter later this week.

We will start out with cloudy skies for today and there will be scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder at times through early afternoon. By late afternoon the clouds should clear up a bit and temperatures should rise in the low 60s, making it the warmest day of the year so far. The highest chance of the rainfall will be around Wausau and farther north in the area. Winds will start out from the south and then turn west-northwest later in the afternoon.

Clear skies will linger through tonight and tomorrow morning, then around midday tomorrow, a cold front moving in from the northwest will produce a chance of light showers. These showers will move south of Wausau through the afternoon. Before the front moves through, highs should be a little above normal once again, reaching the 50s. After the front moves through you will notice a cooler northwest wind.

The northwest wind will become stronger on Thursday pushing the temperatures well below normal. The mercury will only reach the low to mid 40s on Thursday and the wind chill will be a factor. There might even be some flurries or sprinkles in the air. We will be back to some partial sunshine on Friday with lighter winds, but it will still be a cool day with highs in the mid 40s.

Over the weekend, a large storm system will be developing across the middle of the nation but it is unclear yet whether is will have a significant affect on our weather. The weather will definitely be on the cool side with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and only in the low 40s Easter Sunday. As of now it looks like a slight chance of some light rain or snow later Saturday into Sunday, but if the storm track shifts, it could be heavier.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 7-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1857 - A late season freeze brought snow to every state in the Union. Even as far south as Houston TX the mercury plunged to 21 degrees. (David Ludlum)