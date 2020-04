(WAOW) -- The Woodson YMCA is letting 300 people go due to COVID-19, according to a document obtained by WAOW.

Because they shut down, the Y says they had to let those people go, although it's just a temporary layoff.

Those layoffs began on March 17 of this year.

They say they expect to lift the layoffs as soon as their facilities can reopen.

Child care services for essential workers are still available.