Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warning people to be wary of internet scams

Many companies are quickly making arrangements for employees to work from home. But, these actions are making it an even higher risk that people will be targeted by scammers, especially through phishing emails or through an unsecured network connection.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning those working from home to be wary of a number of scams, one of which includes false emails from IT departments that require you to click on, or address pop up windows.

Another common scam are emails that appear to come directly from the an employee's boss.

These fraudulent emails are often used to request large payments to “vendors” via wire transfer. While this is a common scheme, scammers may change their approach and use current events as a way to convince the recipient to take action.

Compromised business emails may be used to request payments for things such as reimbursements, bogus invoice payments, or office equipment.

With unemployment on the rise another potential scam people should be wary of are advertised work from home opportunities that seem to good to be true.

A common red flag is that the opportunity usually offers a job that has a high hourly wage, but requires minimal effort.

In order to combat these scams the BBB is suggesting people take precautions such as:

Being aware of unusual procedures being used

Checking official job postings for any listed or advertised jobs

Setup work-from-home IT policies

Maintain any office billing policies at home

Review safety practices with your employer or employee's

For more consumer and business tips on COVID-19, you can go to BBB.org/Coronavirus, BBB.org/smallbusiness.

For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.

Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.