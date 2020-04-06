WI Elections Commission clarifies voting deadlines for spring election

(WAOW) -- On Monday the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Evers executive order to postpone the election, and the U.S. supreme court overturned a federal judge's decision to extend absentee voting.

On Monday night the Wisconsin Elections Commission held an emergency meeting to discuss how the Wisconsin spring election, set for Tuesday April 7, will look.

VOTING DEADLINES

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 7 in order to be counted. Those mailed ballots must be arrive to municipal location no later than April 13 at 4 p.m. Absentee ballots postmarked after April 7th will not count.

If you requested an absentee ballot, but have not yet received it in the mail, you can still vote in person at your polling place Tuesday, April 7. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

RESULTS

Results will not be released on Tuesday, April 7. The Wisconsin Election Commission said results will be release on Monday, April 13 after 4 p.m.

For more information about your polling place, go to myvote.wi.gov