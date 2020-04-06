US, UK brace for soaring death tolls as pandemic bears down

(AP) -- The United States and Britain are bracing for one of the darkest weeks in living memory as they become the new epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized overnight, as deaths spiked in the country.

In the U.S., the surgeon general described the days to come as a "Pearl Harbor moment."

Deaths appeared to be slowing in Spain, Italy and France.

Leaders cautioned, however, that any gains could easily be reversed if there's backsliding on strict lockdowns.

More than 9,600 people have died of the virus in the United States, and more than 69,000 worldwide.