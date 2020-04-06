Tyler Lancaster staying ready, looking to improve this offseason

Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster is doing his best to stay ready for the start of NFL activities, whenever that may be.

"I still can maintain business as usual, it's just a little more difficult staying away from everybody. And having to set up your own gym equipment in your small bedroom. Things are going well, I'm lucky to be in the position I am in, but just taking it day by day," Lancaster said.

His return to Green Bay was never guaranteed until the Packers tendered the Northwestern alum. But now he gets a third year in the green and gold.

"I knew I got one year left. I finished my two year contract, and I was tendered this year. That's exciting. i want to be a Packer as long as I possibly can. They brought me back for one more. Nothing's guaranteed, but it's a really good feeling to be able to play in the place you want to play," he said.

Lancaster isn't taking this chance lightly. He says he's working on getting quicker laterally to help defend the outside zone run. He's also working on his pass rush.

While many say the Packers need help for Kenny Clark on the inside, Lancaster says he wants to be the answer.

"It is definitely my goal to not be passed up ever. It's something I'm going to work for desperately. Who knows what's gonna happen with the draft, what's gonna happen this offseason. You don't want to be a guy they need to replace, you want to be a guy that steps up to the occasion. So that's definitely what I'm vying for, and I think I definitely can. I just need to keep coming along, no matter what the doubters say," he said.

While he continues to train and wait, he stays hopeful they'll get the chance to play football again in the fall.

"I'm really hoping we do have a season. This is the game I play because I love it and its my job. So, I definitely, I'm hoping and praying," he said.