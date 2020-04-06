‘This has been a real blessing,’ assisted living facility starts choir to lift spirits

GRAFTON (WKOW) -- There's been a spirit-lifting show of hope at a Wisconsin assisted living facility hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, workers and residence at Village Point Commons in Grafton tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to isolate. Four people died and the National Guard was called in to help staff the facility.

As that outbreak improved, a tradition developed each day at 4 p.m. Residents go out to their balconies as a choir director stands on the ground with a megaphone.

Then, they sing together. Watch the attached video to hear some of their tunes.

The choir sings songs of hope, love and patriotism, bringing comfort to anyone walking by.

"If I could, I would give them a hug, so I'll give them a virtual hug. But I ask them to keep doing it because it's making a tremendous impact," said Mariah Zack, whose father lives at the facility.