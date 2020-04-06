Supreme Court blocks extended absentee voting in Wisconsin primary

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The US Supreme Court blocked a lower court decision to extend the absentee voting deadline to April 13.

The Associated Press reported the court's decision Monday evening.

A federal judge in the Western District of Wisconsin issued a ruling last week extending the state's absentee ballot deadline to April 13. That will no longer be the case.

The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of the coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead and, possibly, the November general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.