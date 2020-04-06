Street signs stolen in Lincoln County

TOWN OF HARDING, WI (WSAU) -- Crimestoppers in Lincoln County are asking for the public's help to find out who's been stealing street signs in the Town of Harding.

Sheriff's officials say at least three stop ahead and one weight limit sign were stolen in the last week. Three road barricades were also reported missing from Burma Road.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to reach out to either the Lincoln County Sheriff's office or use the P3 app for smartphones and tablets to make an anonymous tip. Tips can also be made by calling 715-536-3726.