Some WI lotto players may be eligible for reimbursement

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Some Wisconsin lottery players may be eligible for reimbursement.

The Wisconsin Lottery will reimburse players who meet these requirements.

Purchased a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket on or before April 4, 2020 for multiple consecutive drawings;

Prior to the draw(s) for which the player is seeking reimbursement, mailed the original ticket or tickets and this completed claim form to: Multidraw ReimbursementPrizesPO Box 777Madison WI 53774



The Wisconsin Lottery must get the form and the original ticket or tickets no later than May 14, 2020.

The lottery is issuing these refunds because of changes made to Powerball and Mega Millions with a change in ticket sales.