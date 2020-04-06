Residents react to receiving multiple absentee ballots

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The upcoming election has undoubtedly caused stress and controversy, and while officials have urged voters to vote absentee, even that has some residents concerned.

Two residents to vote say they requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming election and since doing so they say they got not one but two ballots, both marked April 7th, 2020.

"The absentee ballot certification was photocopied and there was a piece of paper in with it that said they were mailed from personal envelopes because the regular envelopes had run out then I got another one in the mail that actually came in the United States official election mail envelope, " said Terri Baker, resident of Town of Texas.

News 9 reached out to the Wausau City Clerk but she did not get back yet, on how something like this could've happened. News 9 also reached out to a County Clerk who said it could have been a fluke, but we will continue to work on getting answers on how someone could get multiple ballots.

Right now absentee ballots will be accepted until April 13th. If you do vote absentee, all ballots must have a witness signature to be considered valid. Last week we were told exceptions could be made if you didn't have a witness but that has since changed.

Based on the current situation the Wisconsin Elections Commission is asking from both poll workers and voters as they work to enact what Governor Tony Evers is asking.