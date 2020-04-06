Pres. Trump approves WI disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - Over the weekend, President Donald Trump approved a statewide disaster declaration for Wisconsin.

A press release from FEMA says the declaration retroactively 'began' on January 20th and will continue until another announcement is made.

Federal funding will now be made available to State, tribal and certain eligible local governments and private nonprofits for emergency protective measures for all areas of the state impacted by COVID-19.