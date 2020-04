MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Due to a stay at home order issued across the state, you may be missing out on your vacation to the Northwoods. But one city is trying to bring a little bit of the Northwoods to your living room.

The Minocqua are chamber of commerce has launched a virtual vacation page.

The website allows user to take a look at live webcams in the city and even features a playlist of Northwoods nature sounds.