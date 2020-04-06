Mild and unsettled, then turning colder later this week

It has been mild but it will get even warmer for Tuesday. However we probably will have some scattered rain showers late Monday night through early afternoon Tuesday as a weak low pressure system slides across the area. There is even a small chance of some thunder Tuesday, although the main chance of any severe weather will be southeast of Wisconsin. Rain amounts look fairly small, generally .05 to .20 inch across the area.

Lows Monday night should hold around 40 or slightly above with highs Tuesday ranging from the upper 50s north to mid 60s south. Of course that would be about 10 or 12 degrees above normal. Winds should be from the southeast at 5 mph Monday night and south-southeast 5-10 mph Tuesday, becoming variable later in the day. There is a chance the clouds will break up some later in the afternoon. That would be nice to get some sunshine along with that warmth!

Wednesday should start nice with sunshine in the morning, but clouds will roll in as a sharper cold front approaches. It will likely generate some rain toward midday, which would end by late afternoon. At this time it appears up to .25 inch could fall. Temperatures Wednesday should be in the upper 30s around daybreak then reach 54 degrees before the rain starts. It likely will drop into the 40s in the afternoon.

Cool and blustery pretty much sums up the pattern from Thursday into the weekend. We will have a deep flow of air penetrating into our region from central Canada. This will keep highs in the 40s for all of the extended forecast. Lows will commonly reach the 20s. So it won't be exactly growing conditions for the gardens, trees, or crops. We are not expecting any major storms over the period but several weak disturbances will zip through. This could bring us some periods of brief light rain and snow showers. There is a slight chance of that Thursday, then again Saturday afternoon, and possibly early to mid next week.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:40 p.m., 6-April 2020

1936 - A tornado outbreak in the Deep South resulted in a total of 446 deaths and eighteen million dollars damage. It was a "Tale of Two Cities". During the evening of the 5th a tornado hit Tupelo MS killing 216 persons, injuring 700 others, and causing three million dollars damage. The next morning the paths of two tornadoes met about 8:30 AM and cut a swath four blocks wide through Gainesville GA killing 203 persons, injuring 934, and causing thirteen million dollars damage. Eight to ten feet of debris filled the streets following the storm. At least 70 persons died in the Cooper Pants Factory, the greatest tornado toll of record for a single building. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1983 - The temperature at Denver, CO, dipped to a record cold seven degrees above zero. (The Weather Channel)