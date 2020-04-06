Mild and a bit damp to start the week

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or sprinkle possible.

High: 55 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Low: 41 Wind: SE around 5

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms.

High: 61 Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NW late

Enjoy the mild weather early this week because a cool down will be coming after Tuesday. During the transition we might have some rain as well.

To start out the week, we will experience more clouds but the temperature will remain mild. Highs should reach the mid 50s today. The clouds could produce a spotty shower or sprinkle but most of the day will be dry for most locations. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

A wave of low pressure passing through the area on Tuesday will keep the could around and produce a little higher chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will not be an all day rain but you might have to dodge the drops for an hour or so. Highs on Tuesday could be the warmest of the year so far, topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front moving through Northcentral on Wednesday will start to kick up the wind and drop the temperatures. There is also a 50% chance of showers as the front moves through. Highs will still be in the 50s on Wednesday, then drop into the low 40s by Thursday. Low 40s does not sound too bad, but it will be chilly for this time of year. The wind will continue to be blustery as well. Some spotty rain or snow showers could develop on Thursday afternoon.

Cooler than normal weather will continue from Friday through Sunday with highs in the 40s. There is a small chance of rain or snow on Saturday, otherwise there should be a mix of sun and clouds going into and through the weekend.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 6-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Unseasonably hot weather prevailed in California. Afternoon highs of 91 degrees in Downtown San Francisco, 93 degrees at San Jose, 98 degrees at San Diego, 103 degrees at Santa Maria, 104 degrees at Riverside, and 106 degrees in Downtown Los Angeles established records for the month of April. (The National Weather Summary)