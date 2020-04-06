In-house COVID-19 testing developed by Aspirus Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus is now offering in-house COVID-19 testing.

Access to testing has been limited in certain areas, as federal government resources have been allocated to areas that have been hit the hardest with COVID-19 cases.

Officials at Aspirus say across the country, there have been delays with the time a suspected COVID-19 patient is tested, and the time test results come back. This also alters the level of care.

Aspirus has come up with an independently developed test which will be reserved for tier 1 and 2 care, or those hospitalized and critically ill, residents of long-term care facilities, and symptomatic health care workers .

“We’ve got tiers 1-4; at Aspirus we plan to test in-house for tiers 1-2, so that’ll be our healthcare workers as well as in-patients so we can quickly determine where the patients need to be and how we need to care for them,” Aspirus Incident Commander Jesse Tischer said.

Aspirus also considered an efficient turnaround time.

"Our turnaround time is about 3-4 hours," Aspirus Molecular Tech Specialist Kate Drewek said. "We’re doing two batches per day. One in the morning and one in the afternoon.”

Testing for tiers 3 and 4 will currently be sent to a lab in Minnesota for testing, and Aspirus is waiting for the allocation of more resources to get tier 3 and 4 testing done more rapidly.

Officials with Aspirus said they will continue to work on expanding their testing capabilities.