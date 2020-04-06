Gov. Evers moves in person voting for April election

(WAOW) -- Governor Evers is suspending in person voting for the April 7 election and moving it to June 9.

Evers signed in-person voting for the election and opted to move it to June for people's safety. Evers is calling on the legislature to meet in special session April 7 to address the election date.

“Today, I signed an executive order suspending in-person voting for tomorrow’s election. Frankly, there’s no good answer to this problem—I wish it were easy. I have been asking everyone to do their part to help keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and I had hoped that the Legislature would do its part—just as the rest of us are—to help keep people healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “But as municipalities are consolidating polling locations, and absent legislative or court action, I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing. The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that’s why I signed this executive order today.”