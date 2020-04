As the weather warms and the sun gets stronger, more and more animals are out and about doing their thing. Perhaps you have noticed them in your backyard or at the park or lake. Just in case you haven't here are some cute critters that other folks in the area have seen. Enjoy the views!

Cardinal, from Scott Adamski of Plover

Robin eggs, from Patrick Hommerding of Merrill

Painted turtle, from Roger Zimmermann of Hatley

Great blue heron, from Roger Zimmermann of Hatley

Canadian goose, from Paula Schillinger of Unity

Turkeys making a shopping trip? on April 6th

I hope you see plenty of great wildlife in upcoming days and weeks and it brings you a bit of joy and relaxation!