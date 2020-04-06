Demmer Library using internet to stay connected to their patrons

Everyone may be stuck at home, but that's not stopping one library from continuing to reach out to it's patrons.

Last week, Demmer library, in Three Lakes Wisconsin, started posting online videos and content trying to stay connected with the community.

“We want to be here for our users,” said Librarian April Lammert. “We can’t make that face-to-face right now, but we can be creative, adapt, and give our patrons other ways to interact with us and each other.”

The library is using Facebook and it’s website to post videos of the staff and resources that go with a theme of the day: Wake-up and Learn Mondays, Story Time Tuesdays, Women in STEM Wednesdays, Three Lakes Thursdays, and Fun Day Fridays.

“Our goal is to not post just anything," said Lammert. "But (we want) to make the connection to our people and tell you we are still working for you and still here for you. It just looks a little different right now."

You can watch the Demmer Facebook page or their website, www.demmerlibrary.org for any updates.