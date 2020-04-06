Charter raising minimum wage to $20 per hour over the next two years

(WAOW) -- Charter is raising minimum wage for all employees over the next two years to $20 per hour.

According to a blog post, hourly frontline employees and in the field and customer operation groups will initially get $1.50 increase retroactively.

Charter says by 2022 all hourly employees will have a minimum starting rate of $20 per hour.

According to the post, Charter has been working around the clock during COVID-19 to support employees and customers.