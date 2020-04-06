As spring election plans continue to change, city clerks face uncertainty

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- City clerks in Wisconsin have faced quite a bit of uncertainty over the last few weeks as election plans continue to face changes.

Even as the governor ordered in person voting to be postponed on Monday, clerks continued to prepare for voting on Tuesday.

"We are unsure if there will be any litigation in regards to that order," said Stevens Point City Clerk Karlyn Krautkramer. "At this time we are still making preparations for in person voting tomorrow in case there is another change. This is fluid, this is ever changing."

The governor's order was eventually blocked by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Clerks are asking that you're patient with them throughout this election as they continue to navigate the changing landscape.