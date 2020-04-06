Aaron Rodgers named to NFL’s All-Decade Team

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, and certainly one of the best over the past decade.

That was affirmed Monday when the NFL named him one of two quarterbacks on the All-Decade Team for 2010-2019.

Tom Brady was the other quarterback named to the list.

In the last decade, Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl Championship in 2010, of which he was named MVP. He also earned the MVP award in 2011 and 2014.

Rodgers was also voted to the Pro Bowl seven times and helped lead Green Bay to postseason play in eight of the 10 year.

Julius Peppers and Jahri Evans, who both spent at least one season with the Packers, were also named to the All-Decade Team.