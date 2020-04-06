A new scam might be in your Facebook messenger

(WAOW) -- Scams continue to target seniors as the COVID-19 pandemic grows in Wisconsin.

News 9 received reports of people hacking into Facebook profiles and having full conversations with friends before attempting the scam.

It happened to Jo Ann Westphal of Rib Lake. "We are talking back-and-forth like it is a normal conversation and all of a sudden she says 'did you hear about that new program.'"

The person she thought was her Facebook friend said that she would qualify for a new grant.

Westphal reached out to learn more about the grant. The person she talked to said she would need to put down a small percentage to get thousands. She knew then that it was a scam.

Westphal reached out to her friend again and discovered it was not her who sent the messages.

This is just a part of an overarching trend. The Better Business Bureau reports new scams are targeting seniors, looking for help in this pandemic.