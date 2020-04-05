Wisconsin National Guard sent to help Sheboygan senior living facility

SHEBOYGAN (WKOW) -- A team of about 30 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen were sent to a senior living facility in Sheboygan on Sunday to help staff members due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.

According to the Wisconsin National Guard, about 30 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen arrived at the Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center early Sunday morning.

Sheboygan County Emergency Management staff and Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.

Officials say as of Saturday, 10 people at the facility, including staff and residents, have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of the two cases first reported on March 31.

The team members helped create a mobile testing site and perform COVID-19 specimen collection.

“Testing like this is prioritized from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and really what we’re trying to do is stop further spread of outbreaks of CVOID-19 within this facility,” Libby Jacobs, with the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services, said.

“Having testing of both staff and residents will help us quantify and reduce further spread of COVID-19 in both the staff, residents, and within the community.”

Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen

Last month, six medics with the Wisconsin National Guard helped the staff at a Grafton senior living facility while they dealt with a staffing shortfall following a COVID-19 outbreak there.

The Wisconsin National Guard is also working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission in multiple ways, including distributing supplies such as wipes, hand sanitizer and spray bottles to polling sites.