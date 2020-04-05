Variety on the way this week

Evening: Mainly clear.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, with some increase in clouds late.

Low: 33

Wind: light SE

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers north of Highway 8, with a few sprinkles possible elsewhere. Warmer.

High: 55

Wind: SE/S 6-13

It was a pleasant early spring day, with highs generally in the low 50s and gentle south winds.

Cloud cover will increase some tonight. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast Monday, with a slight chance of showers far-north and a few sprinkles possible elsewhere as waves in the upper levels of the atmosphere pass through.

A fast-moving low pressure system will approach from the west Monday night, then quickly track through Wisconsin Tuesday, dragging a cold front through during the afternoon. A few showers will be possible Monday night, with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday.

Another, stronger cold front will pass through Wednesday, accompanied by scattered showers and gusty winds later in the day. The rest of the week is expected to be mainly dry, with a slight chance of a few showers Saturday.

A milder temperature trend (with readings at or above average) through Wednesday will be followed by

a much cooler period Thursday through Sunday.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Wolf River, with minor flooding occurring and expected.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. April 5, 2020

