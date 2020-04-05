US braces for more virus deaths; Europe hopes crisis peaking

Associated Press -- The U.S. is warning of many more coronavirus deaths in the days ahead, as the global pandemic mutes traditional observances from family grave-cleaning ceremonies in China to Palm Sunday for Christians.

Italy and Spain, the two hardest-hit European nations, expressed hope that the crisis is peaking in their countries, while a chaotic scramble for desperately needed medical equipment and protective gear engulfed the United States.

The number of confirmed infections topped 1.2 million globally, including more than 300,000 in the U.S., and the death toll neared 65,000. President Donald Trump warned of many deaths to come in the United States.