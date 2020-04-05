Under ‘Safer At Home’ order public parks open, playgrounds closed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On a beautiful day like Sunday, Alexander Airport Park sits empty.

The park closed until further notice like other playgrounds in Wausau, Marathon County, and the state of Wisconsin.

Here's why, Wausau Alderperson Pat Peckham said, "you can detect virus particles that are still alive three days on steel and now they're saying if it's cool it may even last longer it's like putting them in your refrigerator. "

The closure is difficult to enforce so they started with signs, which he says "weren't doing the trick."

The signs, either torn down or disregarded so Pat found another solution.

"So the Mayor and I and perhaps others asked the parks department staff to put the caution tape around to really get the message out," said Pat.

He says fewer families have been out since, helping to flatten the curve. But without a lot of hands on deck, it's hard to monitor each park.

"We're asking families to respect the yellow tape that the parks department staff has placed around the equipment," said Pat.

Even though the playgrounds can't be used, you can still use the parks to walk or run.

Officials are asking for your cooperation during this time and get creative when it comes to activities.