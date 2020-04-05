How to get a witness signature for absentee ballots while social distancing

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As of Saturday evening, the deadline to mail-in absentee ballots is still April 13, but voters need to make sure they're doing so correctly.

Friday afternoon, election officials said that voters could submit their ballots without a witness signature, but that has since changed. On Friday night that decision was reversed.

Effective immediately, all absentee ballots need a witness signature from any adult U.S. citizen in order to be counted.



To obtain a signature while practicing social distancing, a witness can watch a voter fill out their ballot while watching through a window, open door, car window or other barriers.



Witnesses can also watch through video chat, such as Skype, FaceTime or Zoom.



A ballot can then be left by the witness' door or mailbox to be signed. The witness can also turn in the ballot for the voter.