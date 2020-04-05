How health care providers go remote during coronavirus pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News is getting answers and a behind the scenes look at how UW Health is incorporating technology during the coronavirus pandemic.

The healthcare system is trying to treat as many coronavirus patients as they can, while still keeping other patients and providers safe.

The IT manager tells 27 News how healthcare workers get ready to treat patients remotely.

"This is something I don't think too many people saw in their lifetime actually," said Pajtim Rushiti. "We have VPs volunteering to open boxes. We need to deploy around 1500 laptops, single monitors, dual monitors, making sure everything gets working. So it's shifting from office work, everyone that can work from home needs to make it happen."