First Confirmed Case in Waushara County

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Waushara County Health Department confirmed the first positive case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID19) in Waushara County.

According to Patti Wohlfeil, the Waushara County Health Officer, the individual is isolated. "While this information may make residents feel uneasy, it was not unexpected and there is no reason to panic. Now more than ever, it is important to stay at home and practice social distancing if you must go out."

The Health Department is working with DHS to prevent disease transmission by identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with the patient. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their time of exposure. according to Wohlreil, all close contacts have already been notified.