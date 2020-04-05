Badgers from all over the country connect with a virtual jump around

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW)-- Wisconsin Badger fans from all over the country participated in a virtual jump around on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. It was an idea that started right in Sun Prairie by neighbors Greg Thomson and Joe Lahti.

"We had seen the videos from Italy, people singing on their balconies and things and thought well, take something like that and put a Wisconsin twist on it, and what's a better Wisconsin twist than jump around," Thomson said.

"It turned into the first day which was just our neighborhood," Lahti said. "It was about seven different people and houses around the neighborhood and it's just blown up from that point."

Over 43,000 people joined their Facebook group "Jump Around Wisconsin". Badgers from all over the country posted videos jumping around.

It may be under different circumstances, but with a similar purpose, coming together when it matters most.

"I mean with everything that is going on with the pandemic, this just brings a little bit of happiness, a little bit of light into the world," Lahti said.

Thomson and Lahti are hoping this continues weekly.