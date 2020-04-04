Wisconsin granted federal disaster declaration

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers announced on Saturday that Wisconsin has now been granted a major disaster declaration.

The major disaster declaration means that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be providing reimbursement for emergency protective measures taken by state and local governments in their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am grateful for the swift action of the federal government in reviewing our request for a major disaster declaration,” Gov. Evers said. “The assistance granted today will help ensure Wisconsin can gain access to critical assistance as we continue our work to respond to this pandemic.”

According to Gov. Evers, the declaration will be provided to all 72 counties and federally recognized tribes as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The major disaster declaration covers assistance to public entities and will cover eligible projects submitted by counties, cities, townships, tribes, and certain private, not-for-profit organizations.

Under the declaration, FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs, while the remaining 25 percent is the responsibility of state and local agencies.